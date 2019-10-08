News 8 Live Coverage: WNBA Finals Game 4 at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is fired up and ready to tie-it-up and “burn it down” with the Connecticut Sun at Game 4 of the WNBA finals Tuesday. Sports Team 8’s John Pierson and Erik Dobratz will be there to cover the action live at Mohegan Sun at 630pm.

The Sun fell to the Washington Mystics in Washington D.C. in Game 1, bounced back to tie up the series in Game 2 in D.C., but was down again Sunday after Game 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

News 8 will be live at Mohegan Sun Arena Tuesday afternoon as the Sun fights to tie up the series for Game 4. Starting at 6:30p you can watch our coverage here.

The ladies of the Sun are getting support from all over the state and beyond.

In a tweet Monday, Hartford Athletic – Connecticut’s pro soccer team – sent luck to the Sun.

Good luck to our friends @ConnecticutSun when they host Game 4 of the WNBA Finals tomorrow night!! #BurnItDown pic.twitter.com/gzU1L4pJ7i — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) October 7, 2019

After enjoying Game 3 in the house of the Sun, Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts, cheered on Connecticut’s team as they prep for Game 4.

Who says you can't go home again? I felt like a kid being back court side for #GameThree of #WNBAFinals with #Geno & @sportsiren. Coming up this Monday morn @GMA we'll have highlights of @washmystics victory over @connecticutsun…moving them one win away from their first title. pic.twitter.com/Hc5xC1CJgf — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) October 7, 2019

The Sun, for their part, is ready to “tie it up Tuesday:”