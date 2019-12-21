Newtown Nighthawks relive championship game

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It had been nearly three decades since Newton High School’s football team won a state championship, last Saturday that changed.

Devin O’Connell is the kicker for the team and he told News 8, “it was such a miracle play.”

A play that won the game for the team; a miracle catch throw to senior Riley Ward.

“Stuff like that doesn’t happen every day,” Ward said. “You have no idea how to react or what to do.”

Coach Bobby Pattison has been with the team for the past 10 years, he’s been the head coach for three.

“It’s amazing the way the game ended on that last play, it was like it was out of a move,” he said.

The video of the final play went viral immediately, “on the bus ride home the kids started telling me, ‘Coach it’s already been viewed 300,000 times’ next thing you know we’re on Sports Center.”

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the players and the coaches, from Sports Center to Sunday Night Football, they’ve received praise from all across the nation.

Senior Ben Pinto told News 8, “to see all these people you see on a national level supporting us and talking about what we did, it’s really cool to see.”

The game was played seven years to the day of the horrible tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took 26 lives, one of the lives was Pinto’s younger brother.

For Pinto, he now gets to end his season on a high note and gets to add a little bit of light to a day where he remembers his younger brother whose life was tragically taken too soon.

“To end the game and my season on this note, to think we’re apart of something like this, it’s really something to be proud of,” he said.