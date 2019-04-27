Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Traffic
One Good Thing
Crime
Politics
Health
Opioid Crisis
Top Stories
Harry and Meghan say they won’t cooperate with UK tabloids
Top Stories
Stocks sink under weight of another collapse in oil prices
Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict
Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated due to virus
Shake Shack returns $10 million emergency government loan
Yes, We’re Open
Submit Your Business
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Sports
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
MLB
NHL
High School
Courage Awards
Top Stories
Concern for players’ mental health with soccer shut down
Top Stories
Finchem to join Woods next year in World Golf Hall of Fame
Soccer team from Wuhan returns home nearly 4 months later
The Latest: Spain reaches deal to return to soccer practice
Japan scientist ‘very pessimistic’ Olympics will happen
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
News 8 Now Updates
Television Schedule
On-Air
Meet the Team
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
Lottery
Horoscopes
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Law Down
Money Wisdom
Health Matters
Living Well
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Achiq Designs Inc. shares gift ideas for Mother’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Middlesex Community College: Offering an online learning environment
Video
Gargano Family Dentistry: COVID-19 and dental care
Video
The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services: Virtual Fertility Visits
Video
The Law Down: Practicing personal injury law during COVID-19
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NFL Draft
The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night
Video
Browns new GM Berry prepared for unique, “virtual” draft
NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process
NFL ends in-person visits between teams, draft prospects
More NFL Draft Headlines
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change
NFL teams rely on tape with virus altering pre-draft routine
Crystal ball: Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule
The story of the NFL draft, from extravaganza to unadorned
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled
Officials: 500,000 fans attend NFL Draft in Nashville
Video
NFL Draft Ends: Let’s talk quarterbacks
Texans’ Ryan Griffin arrested for public intoxication, ‘destroying’ Nashville hotel window
Trending Stories
Executive Order requiring people to wear face masks in public goes into effect tonight
Video
Today’s Forecast
Surviving COVID-19 just the start of road to recovery
Video
DEEP temporarily closes nearly 20 state parks due to overcrowding
Video
Two car crash on Rt 79 in Durham sends one to hospital, kills one
Don't Miss
Nexstar Media to launch prime-time national newscast on cable network WGN America
More Don't Miss