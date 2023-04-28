NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Old Saybrook native and Hamden Hall graduate Luke Schoonmaker with the 58th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

The Cowboys made it two-for-two on picks from Michigan, taking the tight end in the second round after taking Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith 26th overall in the first round.

Schoonmaker makes the transition to the NFL with more of a reputation as a run blocker, the Associated Press writes. His career high in yards receiving was 418 last season. He had three touchdowns each of the past two years as the Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff both times, losing in the semifinals.