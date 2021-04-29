Former CT high school, college stars hoping to get picked in 2021 NFL draft

Conn. (WTNH) — The NFL Draft starts Thursday night and stretches over three days. Among the hopefuls, there are some former Connecticut high school stars hoping to be selected. Including a couple of former Windsor High School stars.

Jason Pinnock, a cornerback who played college ball at Pittsburgh. And Tyler Coyle who started his college days at UConn. He spent three years playing for the Huskies and had some big moments before transferring to Purdue to finish his career with the Boilermakers.

Ben Mason is another Connecticut guy who will be waiting for the phone to ring in the next few days. Mason just finished up his time at Michigan where the fullback was twice voted the Wolverines toughest player. Mason was the Connecticut Player of the Year coming out of Newtown High School.

Glastonbury’s Keiyon Dixon is another player hoping to make an NFL roster. The former high school QB settled in as a college wide receiver at Eastern Kentucky after starting his college career at UConn.

None of these players will be drafted in Thursday night’s 1st round. If they aren’t drafted on Friday or Saturday they will all look to sign free-agent deals with NFL teams.

You can watch the first night of the draft Thursday on WTNH starting at 7:30 p.m. for Draft Night Live ahead of the 8 p.m. draft official start.