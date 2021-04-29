Former Virginia Tech football player Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, he will skip in-person draft event

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client former Virginia Tech Football player Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19.

Farley will not be attending the NFL Draft event on Thursday. He is expected to be a first-round pick. Rosenhaus told the NFL Network Farley is “totally asymptomatic and feels completely normal”.

Farley decided to opt-out of the 2020 college football season at Virginia Tech due to coronavirus concerns. In two seasons playing for the Hokies, he recorded six interceptions, 56 tackles and a touchdown.