Madison’s Jack Driscoll ready for the NFL Draft

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison‘s Jack Driscoll has really opened some eyes this Spring. The 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound lineman is projected to be picked in the NFL Draft this weekend.

“I’m nervous but I’m excited too, you know. At the same time, these are the longest few days, just waiting, the anticipation, you know. The draft is weird. Sometimes you go higher than you think, sometimes you go lower,” said Driscoll.

The coronavirus has limited most player workouts, but Driscoll was lucky enough to show his stuff at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month, and it was quite an experience.

“It’s a lot, they’re throwing a lot at you. It’s a long day. You’re getting up at 6:30 a.m., you’re going to the hospital for three or four hours for medicals, you have interviews, but like you said if you like football,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll played at Daniel Hand High School, then UMass, and the last two years as a graduate transfer at Auburn.

The road to the NFL has been a lot of hard work but it’s also staying in control of the little things.

“I’m going to be on time. I’m going to be early. I’m going to stay late. I’m going to work hard. I can’t control how tall I was at the time or how wide I was.”

Driscoll has been back home for several weeks and often works out at his old high school field, the Surf Club. After a tough workout, how does he cool his muscles down?

In the Long Island Sound.

“I don’t have a cold tub here, so I just figured that’s probably the next best thing and probably even better. It is very cold, especially the sand on the bottom makes your toes freeze, but it’s also mental toughness. You know like I said, it’s doing stuff that nobody else is willing to do,” said Driscoll.

