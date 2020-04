NFL Draft: Big night for players with CT ties in 2nd and 3rd rounds

(AP/WTNH Staff) — Night two of the NFL Draft heard some players with Connecticut ties have their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Running Back AJ Dillon from New London went to the Green Bay Packers in the 2nd Round. In the 3rd Round, Lucas Niang went to the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs and just before the night ended, UConn offensive lineman Matt Peart was chosen by the New York Giants.

The biggest star of the night, however, may have been Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s dog, who spent some time in Belichick’s “hot seat” as the Pats added some players to begin the post-Brady era.

There are plenty of big names left for Saturday’s third day of the first-ever virtual draft.

After four quarterbacks went off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma was the only QB taken in rounds two and three on Friday.

That means Saturday when rounds four through seven are completed, at least a few notable passers will be available. And more than a few other intriguing players, especially if you look outside the Power Five schools

Two Jakes

Washington’s Jacob Eason and Georgia’s Jake Fromm both entered the draft with a year of eligibility still remaining. Both will go into the final day of the draft waiting to be selected. Eason is a former five-star recruit with a huge arm. Fromm is the former four-star who took Eason’s job at Georgia after he was injured. Both had inconsistent seasons in 2019 a and were considered third-round talents. But quarterbacks tend to get overdrafted so it’s a little surprising to see them still available.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Gandy-Golden put up crazy numbers the last two seasons at Liberty, a relative newcomer to the FBS. He caught 150 passes for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, Gandy-Golden can move like a gymnast — he was one when he was little.

Curtis Weaver, Edge Rusher, Boise State

The Mountain West defensive player of the year was tied for fifth in the nation in sacks with 13.5. At 6-2 and 265 pounds he is not the most explosive athlete, but he is a hard-worker pass rusher who might be able to work his way into being an effective NFL player.

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Robertson is a feisty, quick and undersized cornerback at 5-8, 187 pounds. But he makes plays. Robertson had 14 interceptions in the last three seasons and 48 defended passes. Should be effective in the slot.

Kenny Robinson, S, XFL

Robinson played at West Virginia but his college career came to an end in the summer of 2019 because of academic issues. Instead of trying to transfer, Robinson signed with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. The rangy, 6-1, 205-pound playmaker showed out in half a season in the fledgling league, improving his draft stock

Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s (Minn.)

There has already been a Division II player drafted in Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger, who went early in the second round to the New England Patriots. The 6-5, 305-pound Bartch could be the second. He started his career as a tight end before bulking up to play tackle and kept his athleticism.