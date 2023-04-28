NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The wait is over for Will Levis. The Tennessee Titans selected the Madison native and former Xavier High School football star in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans traded up eight spots with Arizona and drafted the quarterback with the 33rd overall pick Friday night. They started the night with the 41st pick overall in the second round and No. 72 in the third. In the deal, the Titans also flipped selections in the third round to 81. They also will send Arizona their third-round pick in 2024.

Levis was projected as a high first-round pick but wasn’t selected Thursday night. He sat uncomfortably in the green room with his girlfriend and family as he watched three quarterbacks picked in the first four selections.

The 23-year-old decided not to return to Kansas City’s Union Station for day two of the draft.

Earlier this week, Levis told News 8 Sports’ Erik Dobratz that the team that selected him would get 100% from him on and off the field.

“You’re gonna get first and foremost a great person, a great leader, someone that’s just gonna go into their facility and work hard,” Levis said. “They’re just gonna get a hard worker. I can just promise that I’m gonna go in there and do the best I can to prepare to lead my team into battle.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Levis, who played two seasons at Kentucky after transferring from Penn State, won’t have to play right away in Tennessee.

The Titans have a quarterback in Ryan Tannehill. The 34-year-old has one year left on his contract with a salary cap hit of $36.6 million after going 6-6 and missing five games with an injured right ankle last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.