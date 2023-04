NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The NFL Draft began Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock with the No. 1 pick. The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson as they try to escape the quarterback quagmire they’ve been trapped in for half a decade.

Watch News 8’s special NFL Draft Day Preview in the video above.