NFL legend & New Haven native Floyd Little dies at 78

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — NFL star and Pro Football Hall of Fame legend from New Haven, Floyd Little, has died.

The Pro-Football Hall of Fame reports Little died New Year’s Day. He was 78.

Little attended Hillhouse High School in New Haven, and the school’s Athletic Center was dedicated in his name in 2011. The New Haven Public Schools Athletic Director Erik Patchkofsky released a statement regarding Little’s passing saying,

“It is with great sadness to hear about the passing of Hillhouse, Syracuse standout and NFL Hall of Fame legend Floyd Little. Floyd was an outstanding football player who went on to earn national fame. His tremendous character has infused the fabric of the New Haven sports community. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on forever in the Floyd Little Athletics Center.”

Little attended Syracuse University, where he was an All-American student-athlete. Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud released a statement saying in part,

“Floyd mentored countless student-athletes, and dedicated his time, energy and resources to improving the lives of others.”

“Floyd Little embodied what it means to be Orange.” – Chancellor Syverud pic.twitter.com/TzzEwHb5Ud — Syracuse University (@SyracuseU) January 2, 2021

Little went on to play for the NFL’s Denver Broncos from 1967-1975. In 2010, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.