FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday after 24 seasons together, according to NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss.

The decision, made days after the team finished with a 4-13 record, ends an unmatched run in NFL history that includes six Super Bowl titles.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Belichick will address the media at Noon.

Belichick, who had one year remaining on his contract, will be allowed to leave without the Patriots seeking compensation, reports said.

LISTEN: New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh reacts to the Belichick news (story continues below)

The 71-year-old finishes his tenure in Foxboro with nine Super Bowl appearances, a 266-120 regular season record and a 30-12 postseason record.

He tallied 333 career wins (including playoffs), which is 14 shy of Don Shula’s all-time record.

New England’s dynasty took a downward turn during Belichick’s last four years as head coach.

After Tom Brady left the team in 2020, the Patriots recorded a losing 29-38 record and missed the playoffs in three of those four seasons.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.