Packers RB Aaron Jones finds necklace with father’s ashes after losing it during 4-TD game

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones gets past Detroit Lions’ Jamie Collins for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/21/2021 9:32 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Jones told a Wisconsin radio show that the necklace with his father’s ashes inside was found just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Jones told 97.3 The Game (a sports radio station in Milwaukee), that the necklace was found by Packer Trainer Bryan ‘Flea’ Engel. Jones said that Engel was out there around 1:45 a.m. looking for the necklace.

The necklace was found! Aaron Jones announced on today's Steve Czaban Show that the necklace containing his father's ashes that he wore during the game was FOUND! @packers #Packers @czabe @OnAirJosh @ericgitter @Showtyme_33 pic.twitter.com/FWMJvj8FoS — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) September 21, 2021

When describing the necklace, Jones said it was really small and it just sits inside his shirt and isn’t normally seen.

ORIGINAL: Aaron Jones loses pendant carrying father’s ashes, believes it came off in endzone

TUESDAY 9/21/2021 8:00 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Jones says he lost a pendant carrying his dad’s ashes during one of his four visits to the endzone.

Jones mentioned that the Lambeau Field grounds crew went out to look for the pendant in the north end zone. It reportedly has yet to be found. It was not mentioned if the grounds crew will continue the search for it.

The pendant was described as a little black football with his father’s ashes inside. Jones thinks he lost it on his second passing touchdown.

Despite losing the pendant, Jones thought if there was a place to lose the pendant, the endzone would be the place to do so.

“If there was any place to lose it, that is where my dad would have wanted me to lose it. I know he is smiling,” said Jones after the game.

Jones spent a lot of time in the endzone on Monday, totaling four touchdowns. One of his touchdowns came on the ground, along with 67 yards for the evening. Jones turned six catches into 48 yards and three touchdowns.

His father passed away back in April of 2021.

The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17, thanks in part to outscoring the Lions 21 to zero in the second half.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.