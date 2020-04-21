Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(WTNH) — According to multiple reports, the Patriots have agreed to trade retired tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will reunite with former teammate Tom Brady.

“Gronk” last played a competitive game in Super Bowl LIII when the Pats beat the Rams 13-3, sitting out the entire 2019 season after a multitude of injuries over his last three seasons. According to reports, he had told New England recently that he had the desire to play again.

The trade also sends a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL Draft to the Buccaneers. The Patriots will receive a fourth-round pick in the deal.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus tells me, "Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season.

He will honor his current contract at this time.” Gronk has taken his physical. https://t.co/Epnwrv86Ha — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski has 521 career catches for over 7,800 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns in his nine-year career.