No. 17 UConn holds off Maryland-Eastern Shore 72-63

Connecticut’s Isaiah Whaley, right, shoots over Maryland-Eastern Shore’s Donchevell Nugent in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 25 points and No. 17 UConn survived a challenge from Maryland-Eastern Shore to win 72-63.

Tyler Polley added 14 points for the Huskies, who jumped five spots in the AP Top 25 after a third-place showing over the holiday weekend in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

UConn was sluggish for much of the night against UMES, which entered as a 33-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Huskies led 39-31 at halftime, but didn’t score for the first 4 minutes of the second half and saw their lead cut to one point.