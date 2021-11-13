North Dakota State claims 10th Missouri Valley championship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns, TaMerik Williams ran for two scores and North Dakota State beat Youngstown State 49-17 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of its 10th Missouri Valley Football Conference championship.

North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1) had scoring plays of 49, 50, 61, 71 and 84 to bounce back from its first loss of the season. NDSU has not lost back-to-back games since a five-game losing streak in the 2009 season.

Williams carried it a career-high 18 times for 137 yards, including a 50-yard score, and Miller was 10 of 14 for 169 yards for North Dakota State. Jalen Bussey, Hunter Luepke and TK Marshall also had rushing scores.

Bussey scored from 61-yards out and Marshall capped the scoring with an 84-yard touchdown run. Marshall, who entered with 55 yards rushing this season, also had a 60-yard run.

At the half, NDSU had a 287-90 advantage in total yards and an 18-point lead. The Bison finished with 623 yards, while holding YSU to 288.

Mitch Davidson threw for two touchdowns, both to Bryce Oliver, for Youngstown State (2-7, 1-6), which has lost 10 straight in the series.

