Sports

North Haven beats rival Hillhouse Friday Night

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 11:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 11:18 PM EDT

North Haven beats rival Hillhouse Friday Night

WTNH - Not many programs in the state as good as North Haven. Tony Sagnella runs things the right way-- and every year it means results for the Indians.

Tonight-- visting SCC rival Hillhouse... Never easy getting by this crew without any cash in your pocket...

It's worth the price of admission just to check out the Hillhouse band... They can play...

Dance team is great too...

On the field-- North Haven just too much for the Academics...

Hooks 14 yard TD run...Two point coversion from Nick Dodge was good..
21-6 Indians..

Sagnella's guys get the ball back...Cash in again..Augustine from the one...

49-14 Indians win again...

North Haven is now 4-0...Indians at Brookfield next Friday..

49 to 14 the final

Continue Reading

More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center