North Haven beats rival Hillhouse Friday Night Video

WTNH - Not many programs in the state as good as North Haven. Tony Sagnella runs things the right way-- and every year it means results for the Indians.

Tonight-- visting SCC rival Hillhouse... Never easy getting by this crew without any cash in your pocket...

It's worth the price of admission just to check out the Hillhouse band... They can play...

Dance team is great too...

On the field-- North Haven just too much for the Academics...

Hooks 14 yard TD run...Two point coversion from Nick Dodge was good..

21-6 Indians..

Sagnella's guys get the ball back...Cash in again..Augustine from the one...

49-14 Indians win again...

North Haven is now 4-0...Indians at Brookfield next Friday..

49 to 14 the final