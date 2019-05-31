Sports

North Haven headed to Class L semifinals, Card throws third perfect game of the season

May 31, 2019

(WTNH) - It's been quite a year for the North Haven high school softball team.

Just two losses during the regular season; trying to get to the Class L semifinals on Friday.

Indians get on the board first. In the first inning, a ground ball went to second, but first baseman couldn't dig it out. A runner scores and it's 1-0 North Haven.

But the story of the game, North Haven pitcher Lauren Card; what a year she's had. She throws a perfect game! Her third of the season. 14 strikeouts and doesn't allow a ball out of the infield.

North haven wins 8-0. They'll play Masuk in the semifinals.

