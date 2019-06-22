Sports

North Haven Indians 15th Annual Spring Brawl dedicate proceeds to freshman with leukemia

(WTNH) - One thing about sports is they can bring a community together, one high school football program was doing just that on Friday. 

Before a big crowd in North Haven on Friday night, Tony Sagnella's Indians held their 15th Annual Spring Brawl.

All of the proceeds from this year's event will benefit freshman Zak Radziunas in his battle against leukemia. 

It was the maroon squad against the white with the teams run by the players who were happy to give back to a great young man. 

