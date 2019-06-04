Norwich Free Academy softball defeats Cheshire 4-2

(WTNH) - The Norwich Free Academy softball team is on a mission.

The 8th-seeded Wildcats was looking for a spot in the Class Double L Championship.

NFA already bounced the top seed South Windsor.

On Monday night, they had to get through perennial power Cheshire.

Norwich Free Academy took this one, 4-2.

