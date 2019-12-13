Digital Extra: Eli Manning and the future of Shurmur/Gettleman

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Border Report Tour
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Opioid Crisis
GR8 Holiday Give
News 8 Now Updates
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
All Things Irish
Top Stories
Salvation Army short of local volunteers to man the kettles
Dog trapped in sunken vehicle emerges from CT River alive 20 minutes later
Woman arrested in connection to Waterbury homicide
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
Structure fire closes part of Route 12 in Griswold
Top Stories
PD: Route 189 in East Granby closed due to ‘propane emergency’
Top Stories
Three car accident closes two lanes on I-84 East in Southington near Exit 32
Overturned tractor-trailer on Bank Street in Waterbury, no injuries
Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Stratford identified
Construction causes traffic shifts, on-ramp closures in New Haven
Sports
HS Football Game of the Week
New England Patriots
NY Giants
Hartford Athletic
NBA
MLB
NHL
High School
Hockey Power Play
Top Stories
Column: Lamar Jackson finishes off an ugly stereotype
Top Stories
Ravens playing their best, soaring toward No. 1 seed in AFC
FIFA to consider four bids to host 2023 Women’s World Cup
Pederson says Grugier-Hill hiding concussion was ‘selfish’
Grounded: Browns humble Chubb eyes wins, not rushing title
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
Home for the Holidays
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Money Wisdom
Law Down
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: Letters to Santa arrive at New York City apartment every year
Top Stories
TheaterWorks engages a diverse community and creates dialogue and conversation
Top Stories
Seasons Media focuses on Autism Families of CT
Orangetheory Fitness Hamden: New Year Transformation Challenge
In The Kitchen: La Foresta makes seven fishes for Christmas Eve
Today’s Dish: Connecticut couple gets married at Fenway Park
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Digital Extra: Eli Manning and the future of Shurmur/Gettleman
NY Blitz
by: Michael Barth
Posted:
Dec 13, 2019 / 03:03 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2019 / 03:03 PM EST
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the WTNH Apps
Trending Stories
Today’s Forecast
Woman arrested in connection to Waterbury homicide
‘Come here’: Waterbury family says they don’t feel safe in home after someone hacked their Ring camera, yelled at them
Windsor woman arrested in $90K retail theft crime ring
Sources: Police close to naming suspect in Ansonia mother’s death
Don't Miss
W82TXT: campaign against distracted driving this holiday season
Be a part of the Gr8 Holiday Give!
Fun family festivities to do this holiday season
Don’t feed your dog these foods during the holidays
Holiday charity drives across the state
More Don't Miss