Giants sign veteran RB Devonta Freeman; Sterling Shepard put on IR

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 8: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons rushes during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants have signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman to a 1-year deal worth up to $3M.

The moves comes one day after running back Saquon Barkley was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL. Barkley sustained the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Freeman spent the last six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons where he started 59 of 77 regular season games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016.

In 14 games last season, Freeman carried the ball 184 times for 656 yards and two touchdowns. He also logged 59 receptions for 410 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

In order to make room for Freeman on the active roster, the Giants placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe, an injury also suffered in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss.

Shepard will be eligible to return after missing three games.

Through two games, Shepard has hauled in 8 catches on 10 targets for 76 yards and 0 touchdowns.