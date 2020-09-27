NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 3

Albany, N.Y. — Now that Saquon Barkley is out for the season with a torn ACL, who will take over the Giants backfield and what does that mean for fantasy? Michael Barth and Jared Phillips break down the Giants’ options and look at a pair of 49ers worth playing against New York in week 3 of the Fantasy Spotlight.

Dion Lewis: 9.6 points projected in week 3

Lewis figures to be the passing down back for the Giants and could potentially get the bulk of the carries in Week 3 as he knows the offense more than newcomer Devonta Freeman, but he’s likely just a PPR flex option moving forward.

Devonta Freeman: 5.9 points projected in week 3

Freeman is worth monitoring for the future. As he learns the playbook, the former fantasy star has a chance to take over lead duties in the Giants backfield, but you should probably take a wait and see approach with him in week 3.

Wayne Gallman: 4.4 points projected in week 3

Gallman had success filling in for Saquon Barkley last season, but is likely third on the pecking order seeing as he was inactive week 2 vs. the Bears. Gallman could be worth a look in the event that another injury plagues this backfield.

Michael and Jared also break down giving Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jordan Reed from the 49ers a start due to the injuries at running back and tight end for San Francisco.