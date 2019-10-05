Player Profile: Golden Tate

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones provided the spark and the New York Giants are feeding off it on what they hope is the path back to the playoff hunt.

Jones threw a touchdown pass and created excitement with his arm and legs, Saquon Barkley’s replacement Wayne Gallman scored two touchdowns, and Jabrill Peppers scored on a 32-yard interception return to lead the suddenly revived Giants to 24-3 victory over the winless Washington Redskins on Sunday.