Owls defeat Chargers 17-0 in baseball

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

(WTNH) - It's been an interesting year for a couple of Southern CT State baseball players; Branford's Tyler Criscuolo and East Haven's Nick Lamberti.

They both had to deal with some hurdles.

Lamberti and his dad were involved in a freak baseball accident that broke bones in his Dad Mike's face, while he was feeding his son soft toss.

Crisculo battling back after breaking over a dozen bones in his face--nose and Jaw included-- during an in-game collision.

Both guys brought it on Tuesday afternoon against rival New Haven.

Lamberti got it going in the 1st inning with his RBI double.

The only run the Owls would need, but they got plenty more and Lamberti was a big reason why.

He had an RBI single in the 2nd. In his third at bat, he got a two run triple. Lamberti had 4 hits, drove in 8 runs.

How about Criscoulo? They didn't think he'd play again.
He missed 15 games after his accident.
He had 3 hits, knocked in 3 runs.

Owls allow just two hits in a 17-0 win against the Chargers.

