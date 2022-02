STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Paige Bueckers has been cleared to return to action and will rejoin the Huskies at Friday’s game vs. St. John’s at the XL Center.

Bueckers underwent surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear on Dec. 13, according to UConn officials.

