Pair of Westhill High School baseball players aiming high for sports careers

While the high school baseball season is over, some players will continue in college or the minor leagues.

Last week, a number of CT kids were drafted by big league clubs, including a pair of high school teammates at Westhill High School in Stamford.

Pitcher Montana Semmel was a 36th round pick of the New York Yankees.

Center fielder Bobby Zmarzlak went in the 40th round to the Baltimore Orioles. He likely would have gone higher, but he’s committed to play college ball at Maryland.

Being drafted is a dream come true for both.

Semmel is waiting on an offer from the Yankees. He may end up playing in college.

