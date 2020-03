U.S. team player Patrick Reed hits on the 14th hole in their fourball match during the President’s Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

(WTNH) — Professional golfer Patrick Reed has committed to the 2020 Travelers Championship. Travelers made the announcement Wednesday.

Reed is ranked no. 9 on the list of Official World Golf Ranking. He is also a 2018 Masters Champion.

The 2020 Travelers Championship will take place at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 22-28.

Tickets for the championship are available here.