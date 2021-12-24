Patriots have chance to lock up AFC East title vs. Bills

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photos by Kevin C. Cox/Chris Graythen/Getty Images

(AP) — The second matchup of the season between the Bills and Patriots has huge playoff implications.

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a win and Miami loss or tie at New Orleans.

If the Bills win they’d be back in first place in the division, hold tiebreakers over the Patriots and Dolphins and be in position to win their second straight title.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley won’t play after landing on reserve/COVID-19 list and Emmanuel Sanders’ status uncertain after missing last week with a knee injury.

Patriots running back Damien Harris sat out last week’s loss to Indianapolis with a hamstring injury and was limited to begin the week of practice.

