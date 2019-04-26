Patriot’s lineman Ted Karras Jr. visits North Haven brain cancer patient

Ted Karras Jr. is a third generation NFL football player. His grandfather, Dad and Uncles all played in the league.

The Patriots lineman helped brighten the day of 13-year-old North Haven resident, Anthony Longley on Friday.

Karras made a surprise visit to Longley’s North Haven home.

Longley was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2009. He has had many surgeries, the latest cost him most of his vision.

Longley had hopes of playing high school football at North Haven High.

The Indians football team made Longley part of the team during its annual Spring Brawl, which helped raise money for the family’s medical bills.

The Indians football family showed that Longley is still part of the team.

Karras is glad to be part of Team Anthony now as well.