GERMANY (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will make their debut in Germany as a designated team next season, the National Football League announced Thursday.

The city they play in will be announced later this year, with the NFL previously confirming Munich and Frankfurt will host games in Germany over the next four years.

The Patriots are part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area program, which sees teams secure international marketing rights in countries outside of the United States.

The Kansas City Chiefs have also been chosen as a designated team to play in Germany.

Five teams are set to play in the NFL 2023 International Games, according to the league. Aside from the Patriots and Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play in the United Kingdom.

More information about dates, matchups and kickoff times will be announced later in the year when the full 2023 schedule is announced.

The NFL says fans can register their interest in buying tickets online.