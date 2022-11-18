EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – After two years of renovations, the ‘Patsy’ Dilungo Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in East Haven is back open.

The rink, which opened in 1973, was showing its age and closed down two years ago for major renovations.

The piping that was starting to crack after years of usage was fixed and improvements to the lobby, locker rooms and restrooms were made.



The rink not only brings pride to the town but income as well as outside programs, without a rink of their own use the facility.



When major renovations were needed, East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora (D) was all in.

“When we shut it down, we knew we had to rebuild it, and renovate it to be state of the art. As you could walk around and see, it is a state-of-the-art facility,” said Carfora.



A rededication ceremony was held Friday night and free public skating, free skate rental and free pizza on tap Saturday.



Included at the ceremony was the unveiling of a banner for the East Haven Rebels, the team that blazed the trail for the high school hockey program, the school’s most consistent program through the years.