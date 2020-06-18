Phil Mickelson commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

Phil Mickelson follows through on the fourth tee during the third round of The American Express golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship announced Thursday Phil Mickelson, the five-time major champion, has committed to play in the 2020 tournament.

“With the top seven players in the Official World Golf Ranking and eight of the top 10, it already feels like the best player field we’ve ever had, and now we’re adding to it with Phil Mickelson,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers.

Mickelson, who turned 50 on Tuesday, is ninth on the PGA TOUR’s career wins list. His first victory came at the Northern Telecom Open in 1991, while he was still a student at Arizona State University; he remains the last amateur to win a PGA TOUR event. His most recent TOUR title came in 2019 at Pebble Beach.

In between his success in the sport, Mickelson has won the Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championship in 2005, and the Open Championship in 2013. He has also made his mark in Connecticut as the only back-to-back winner (2001, 2002) in Travelers Championship history.

Mickelson was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, and he has made 12 appearances on both the U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams.

“Phil is one of the most popular and decorated players in golf history and having him in our field definitely adds a layer of excitement,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 25 – 28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on-site. For more information, visit their website.