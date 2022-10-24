(WTNH) — For the fourth time in the last six years the Houston Astros are heading to the World Series, along with the Philadelphia Phillies, who last won the title in 2008.

The Astros have played well this season, and it’s also the fourth time in the last eight years that they’ve eliminated the New York Yankees from the playoffs.

On Sunday night, the Astros completed the four-game sweep over the Bombers by a final score of six to five.

And the Phillies secured their win over the San Deigo Padres with a nail-biting score of four to three.

The Astros will face off with the Phillies on Friday when the 2022 World Series is set to kick off.