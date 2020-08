Post: Snyder involved in harassment, Washington owner denies

FILE – This Nov. 12, 2017, file photo shows Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder walking across the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Landover, Md. Snyder has hired a D.C. law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post on Wednesday reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment inside the Washington Football Team organization, along with allegations that owner Dan Snyder was personally involved.

The Post reported a former cheerleader saying Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends, and that longtime team executive Larry Michael made extra cheerleading videos for the owner showing sensitive material that wasn’t made public. Snyder released a statement denying those specific allegations and saying he was unaware of the incidents until now.

“I want to unequivocally state that this never happened,” Snyder said of the report he invited a cheerleader to a hotel room in 2004. “Furthermore, I do not have any knowledge of the 10-year-old videos referenced in the story. I did not request their creation, and I never saw them.”

After the Post’s first story on the subject ran last month, Snyder vowed a cultural change and opened the organization up to an independent investigation. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL will continue to monitor the investigation by Beth Wilkinson’s Washington, D.C.-based law firm and review the findings before taking action.

“We strongly condemn the unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior and workplace environment alleged in the report, which is entirely inconsistent with our standards and has no place in the NFL,” Goodell said.

The latest Post story cites 25 more women who said they experienced sexual harassment while working for the team. They described a workplace in which male bosses, colleagues and players commented on their bodies and clothing, used sexual innuendos and made unwanted advances.

Snyder said that behavior “has no place in our franchise or in our society.” He repeated his intention to improve the organization’s culture and said he’ll be more hands-on as an owner moving forward.

“I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization,” Snyder said. “I have begun taking any and all steps necessary to ensure that the Washington Football Team is an organization that is diverse, inclusive and respectful of all.”

___

