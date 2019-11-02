Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Post University cancels rest of 2019 football season after inappropriate conduct from players

Sports

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Post University has canceled the remainder of its 2019 football season.

The announcement was made in an email Friday night.

School officials said they made the decision after “inappropriate and disrespectful” conduct by some players; however, the exact behavior was not specified.

The following statement was issued:

“Post University has high expectations around the behavior of our students, as outlined in the Civility Code and throughout the Student Handbook. These standards are grounded in the safety of our students and integrity of the University as a whole. We are disappointed to report that we have student athletes who have exhibited ongoing behavior that is not in line with these expectations. This lack of respect for our community and our University will not be tolerated. In the interest of our students, especially our student athletes, the remainder of the Sprint Football season has been cancelled. The Hidden Spaces, Secret Places Party is also cancelled.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

1-year-old reunited with mother after briefly being abducted by father, New Haven police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1-year-old reunited with mother after briefly being abducted by father, New Haven police say"

Post University cancels rest of 2019 football season after inappropriate conduct from players

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Post University cancels rest of 2019 football season after inappropriate conduct from players"

Domestic violence investigation closes roads in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence investigation closes roads in New Haven"

Domestic violence investigation closes roads in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence investigation closes roads in New Haven"

Maturo not on ballot but casts big shadow on East Haven race for mayor

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Maturo not on ballot but casts big shadow on East Haven race for mayor"

Woodland Regional HS Students, Gov. Lamont honor CT's 2020 Teacher of the Year

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodland Regional HS Students, Gov. Lamont honor CT's 2020 Teacher of the Year"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss