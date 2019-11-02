Post University cancels rest of 2019 football season after inappropriate conduct from players

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Post University has canceled the remainder of its 2019 football season.

The announcement was made in an email Friday night.

School officials said they made the decision after “inappropriate and disrespectful” conduct by some players; however, the exact behavior was not specified.

The following statement was issued:

“Post University has high expectations around the behavior of our students, as outlined in the Civility Code and throughout the Student Handbook. These standards are grounded in the safety of our students and integrity of the University as a whole. We are disappointed to report that we have student athletes who have exhibited ongoing behavior that is not in line with these expectations. This lack of respect for our community and our University will not be tolerated. In the interest of our students, especially our student athletes, the remainder of the Sprint Football season has been cancelled. The Hidden Spaces, Secret Places Party is also cancelled.”