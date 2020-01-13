Punishment expected for Red Sox manager Cora in sign-stealing investigation

HOUSTON, TX (WTNH) — Major League Baseball announced Monday that it had suspended Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the 2020 season after the league’s investigation concluded the team had used technology to steal signs during its World Series-winning 2017 season. The team then announced that both Luhnow and Hinch had been dismissed as a result of the findings. The case could soon have implications for the Red Sox and their current manager, Alex Cora.

Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — has been seen as the developer of the sign-stealing system used by the Astros, and was hired as manager of the Red Sox following Houston’s World Series win that year. In 2018 he became the fifth manager in MLB history to lead a team to a World Series Championship in his first season at the helm. According to the Associated Press, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that Cora could face similar punishment upon completion of an investigation into similar use of a video replay room by the 2018 Red Sox.

Carlos Beltran – hired this past November as the newest Manager of the New York Mets -was also mentioned multiple times in MLB’s report on the Astros case. However, because Beltran was a player at the time he will not face punishment for his role.