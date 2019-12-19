QU basketball senior wins Hartford Healthcare Courage Award

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Every month a male and female college athlete from the state will be recognized by Hartford Healthcare and News 8 with the Hartford Healthcare Courage Award.

This month, Quinnipiac University basketball senior Taylor Herd won the award.

A smooth shooting guard, Herd makes it look easy on the floor. However, the journey has been anything but.

In high school, Herd missed both her junior and senior season with ACL tears but battled back to get a scholarship at Quinnipiac University.

While she plays now, her dad is waiting in Florida for a heart transplant.

She was presented her Hartford Healthcare Courage Award by former UConn All-American Rebecca Lobo.

Herd encourages others to keep pushing.