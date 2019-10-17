QU women’s basketball coach ready to test her young team as season opens

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Just like the UCONN women’s basketball team, Quinnipiac will play anybody, anywhere, anytime.

Despite losing most of her top players, Tricia Fabbri is once again playing a very difficult, out-of-conference-schedule.

Fabbri is not afraid to test her young team early in the season, take a few lumps, learn from it, and then – hopefully – get better and better as the season funnels toward March Madness.

“I think it’s always those games like early Maryland who’s top five, and going down to central Florida and opening up against Drexel and Bucknell – who are in the NCAA tournament last year. Yale, who is under Allison Guth in her third or fourth year, is doing a great job with the program. And you know those games allow us to become a really good team.” Tracia Fabbria, Head Coach of Women’s Basketball, Quinnipiac University

Bobcats open the season on November 5th against Drexel.