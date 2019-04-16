Sports

Quinnipiac baseball downs Yale 12-8

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 06:59 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 06:59 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Yale and Quinnipiac are known for their battles on the ice, but on Tuesday, the rivalry made its way to the baseball diamond.

Yale jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Quinnipiac scored the next eight runs.

After a wild one in Hamden, the Bobcats came out on top, 12-8.

Watch the video above for highlights.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center