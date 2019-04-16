Quinnipiac baseball downs Yale 12-8

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Yale and Quinnipiac are known for their battles on the ice, but on Tuesday, the rivalry made its way to the baseball diamond.

Yale jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Quinnipiac scored the next eight runs.

After a wild one in Hamden, the Bobcats came out on top, 12-8.

Watch the video above for highlights.