Quinnipiac baseball to open NCAA Tournament play against East Carolina

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Over at Eli's in Hamden, the Quinnipiac baseball team, winners of the MAAC, had a watch party to see where the Bobcats were going.

Quinnipiac is heading to the Greenville Regional where it will play the AAC regular season champion and host, East Carolina, Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Quinnipiac head coach John Delaney and assistant coach Pat Egan were on the last NCAA team in 2005.