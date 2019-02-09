Breaking News
Quinnipiac Bobcats women’s basketball stay unbeaten in MAAC, claim victory over Canisius 68 – 51

Quinnipiac and Canisius basketball teams play a close game ending with Quinnipiac as the match winner. 

Quinnipiac wins the game, 68 – 51. Good hustle by the Bobcats to stay unbeaten in the MAAC. 

Watch the video for the full highlights. 

