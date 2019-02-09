Quinnipiac Bobcats women’s basketball stay unbeaten in MAAC, claim victory over Canisius 68 – 51

Quinnipiac and Canisius basketball teams play a close game ending with Quinnipiac as the match winner.
Quinnipiac wins the game, 68 – 51. Good hustle by the Bobcats to stay unbeaten in the MAAC.
Watch the video for the full highlights.
