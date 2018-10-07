Quinnipiac men's lacrosse coach no longer with university following student conduct violations Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Less than two weeks after Quinnipiac University suspended it's men's lacrosse team for alleged student conduct violations, school officials announced Saturday that men's lacrosse head coach Eric Fekete is no longer with the university.

According to the Quinnipiac Chronicle, Fekete coached 18 seasons with the bobcats. Assistant Coach Mason Poli has been named as the interim head coach.

Quinnipiac also announced that they are extending the suspension of the men's lacross team until December 31 as a result of the student conduct policy violations that included hazing and alcohol.

Quinnipiac's Vice President of Public Affairs, Lynn Bushnell, issued the following statement Saturday: