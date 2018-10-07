Sports

Quinnipiac men's lacrosse coach no longer with university following student conduct violations

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 02:57 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 08:06 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Less than two weeks after Quinnipiac University suspended it's men's lacrosse team for alleged student conduct violations, school officials announced Saturday that men's lacrosse head coach Eric Fekete is no longer with the university.

According to the Quinnipiac Chronicle, Fekete coached 18 seasons with the bobcats. Assistant Coach Mason Poli has been named as the interim head coach.

Quinnipiac also announced that they are extending the suspension of the men's lacross team until December 31 as a result of the student conduct policy violations that included hazing and alcohol.

Quinnipiac's Vice President of Public Affairs, Lynn Bushnell, issued the following statement Saturday:

“After a comprehensive investigation into violations of the student conduct policy involving hazing and alcohol, the university has extended the suspension of the men’s lacrosse team ‪through Dec. 31, 2018‬. In addition, disciplinary action has been handed down to individual student athletes on the team. The head men’s lacrosse coach is no longer with the university. Effective immediately, Mason Poli, the assistant men’s lacrosse coach, has been appointed interim head coach. Because of university policy and federal law protecting the privacy of student records, we cannot provide any additional details on this matter. The university will continue to take action toward those responsible for behavior that poses a threat to the well-being of our students.”

