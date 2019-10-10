Quinnipiac men and women’s ice hockey teams headed to Belfast

(WTNH) — Quinnipiac’s male and female ice hockey teams have just announced they will be going to Belfast, Ireland in 2020.

Quinnipiac Athletics says they will be traveling to Belfast to have the women’s team play in the second annual Friendship Series, while the men’s team will be playing in the sixth edition of the Friendship Four Tournament.

The women will be playing on January 4 and 5 against Merrimack and the men will be playing later in the year on November 27 and 28.

Both team’s coaches say they are very excited for the opportunity to showcase their teams internationally.

Cassandra Turner, the women’s ice hockey coach said, “We’re excited and very thankful to Quinnipiac, ECAC Hockey, the city of Belfast and the Belfast Giants to be a part of the NCAA Women’s Friendship Series this January in Belfast. It’s an outstanding way to showcase women’s hockey and the strength of the game on an international stage.”

The men’s ice hockey coach, Rand Pecknold, shares the same sentiments.

“We are thrilled to return to Belfast for the Friendship Four in 2020,” said Pecknold, “It was a phenomenal experience for our student – athletes, staff and University and look forward to another great tournament next year.”

Quinnipiac also says they will be joined by Army West Point, Mercyhurst and Sacred Heart University for the Friendship Four.

The tournament will be hosted by Odyssey Trust at the SSE Arena, Belfast. For more information about both tournaments, click here and for more information on Quinnipiac’s ice hockey teams, click here.