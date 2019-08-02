Breaking News
Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, found dead at Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, sources say

Quinnipiac men’s basketball taking pre-season roadtrip to Canada

Sports

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–Baker Dunleavy has the Quinnipiac men’s basketball program moving in the right direction, making it to the postseason in his second year.

What’s a good way to keep that ball rolling? How about a little off season bonding!

The Bobcats were working out at People’s United Center in Hamden on Thursday afternoon. They will head north of the border for a preseason trip to Canada where they will face Concordia, Laval and McGill Universities.

The first game is Thursday against Concordia in Montreal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss