Quinnipiac men’s basketball taking pre-season roadtrip to Canada

(WTNH)–Baker Dunleavy has the Quinnipiac men’s basketball program moving in the right direction, making it to the postseason in his second year.

What’s a good way to keep that ball rolling? How about a little off season bonding!

The Bobcats were working out at People’s United Center in Hamden on Thursday afternoon. They will head north of the border for a preseason trip to Canada where they will face Concordia, Laval and McGill Universities.

The first game is Thursday against Concordia in Montreal.