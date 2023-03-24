HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University’s men’s hockey team will take on Merrimack Friday night in the first round of the sport’s NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats are a one-seed, and number two overall. The team will play four-seed Merrimack at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

About 200 Quinnipiac University students boarded five buses to travel from the Hamden campus to support their team.

“Aw, man, I’m hyped,” said Jordan Shankman, of Cheshire. “I’ve been a fan for such a long time. I am so ready for this. I was probably one of the first five people to sign up for this.

Haley Pavelec, a senior, has been to every home game this semester.

“We like plan them,” she said. “We go so early, and to be able to be here and have this experience is incredible.”

The game begins at 5:30 p.m.