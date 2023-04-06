HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is ready to take on Michigan Thursday night in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

It’s the Bobcats’ third trip to the Frozen Four and their first since 2016.

Thursday’s game in Tampa is a rematch of last year’s faceoff, where Michigan ended Quinnipiac’s season 7-4 in an NCAA region final.

“Well, obviously, I’d love to get payback, but not just because it’s Michigan,” said Skylar Brind’Amour, a senior forward. “Obviously, we want to win a championship. They got a different team this year, so it’s not all the same, but it would be obviously nice to get a little revenge there.”

Yaniv Perets, a sophomore goalie, isn’t approaching it as a rematch.

“Maybe in the back of your head, you think about how they ended our season last year,” he said. “But, I think it makes a better storyline than what it really is. It really is just the game of hockey. No matter who we play, we have to be ready to go against them. I guess maybe it adds a little more fuel for some guys, but I feel like it’s a big enough game already.”

Sam Lipken, a freshman forward, is ready for the match.

“I watched that game, so obviously there’s a little bit of revenge for these guys,” he said. “We’re gonna stick to the game plan and do what we need to it.”

Rand Pecknold’s team has the best record in the country, sitting at 32-4-3. No other Division I team has won more games in the last decade.