HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Right on the heels of the Husky’s win in the NCAA Tournament, another Connecticut team is hoping to win it all.

Head Coach Rand Pecknold has spent 29 seasons with the Quinnipiac University Bobcats. He’s spent that time building a culture and identity for the elite hockey program.

“When I took this job, there weren’t a lot of people that wanted it,” he said. “I made $6,700 and practiced at midnight. I had like no budget.”

He’s worked hard to recruit and development players. More than 600 wins, three trips to the Frozen Four, multiple conference appearances and national coach of the year awards, he said he’s matured — but that doesn’t mean he’s soft.

“There’s times, too, when you need to get fired up as a coach on the bench because your team’s flat,” Pecknold said. “That gets them going. There’s a fine line of what you want to do and how you want to do it.”

The Bobcats went undefeated this year at the M&T Bank Arena. It’s home ice that shows how far Pecknold has built the program.

“We can’t do any of this without this Rink,” he said. “You know, not just that we had a rink. they built a big-time rink.”

The Bobcats face Michigan on Thursday in the semifinals.