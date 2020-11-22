QU’s Men’s Hockey team shakes up 2020-21 schedule

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac Bobcats Men’s Hockey released a change Saturday afternoon to their 2021-21 schedule.

The team’s season opener against AIC at the People’s United Center originally slated for Tuesday, November 24 has been postponed, with a new date for Saturday, December 26.

This comes after the team confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes.

“The health and safety of the Quinnipiac community remains paramount as Quinnipiac Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to the global pandemic,” said the university in the statement.

Non-conference match-ups against LIU on November 27, and Clarkson on November 29 have also been canceled.

For further updates on the remaining schedule for the 2021-21 season, follow @QU_MIH on Twitter.